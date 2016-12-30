2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Penn State Fans Explore Southern California

Posted 7:06 pm, December 30, 2016, by

 

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA -- It hardly ever rains in Southern California but that didn't stop it from happening on the first morning some Penn State fans woke up. The rain drops didn't keep them away from Hollywood Boulevard, it's Walk of Fame, and the famous Grauman's Chinese Theater.

"We're on a tour today, we're going to Hollywood, up to Beverly Hills, so trying to see the sights while we're out here," Joe William's of Bellefonte said.

Among the tourist sights in 2016, a sad one, but Penn Staters among those paying tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

"It's unfortunate, it's sad, tragic all at the same time, they were both great stars," said Mark Scott of State College.

Of course Hollywood is all about being star struck, including doing some 'California dreamin' on Rodeo Drive, shopping for the rich and famous.

If you come this far west the Pacific Ocean is a must see as well.

The sun came out in the afternoon, drawing lion lovers to Santa Monica Pier with a Penn State flag at the base of it, welcoming everyone.

 

 

