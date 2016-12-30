Marrone’s Cafe Closes its Doors

2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Posted 8:55 pm, December 30, 2016

GIRARDSVILLE -- The start of a new year means the end of a well-known restaurant in Schuylkill County.

Marrone's Cafe in downtown Girardsville opened in 1933.

Since then, five generations have taken care of the restaurant and the owner is ready to retire.

His grandson, Scott Roche, tells Newswatch 16 it's bittersweet to see the place close its doors.

"It's upsetting. I grew up here and I lived upstairs my whole life. I've been helping him since I was 15, so it's upsetting but it has to be done," Scott said.

The owner hasn't decided what he plans to do yet in retirement but says he hasn't had a Friday or Saturday off in decades.

