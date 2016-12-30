Landon Stolar joined us live on Thursday night December 29th, 2016 from LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and talked about this explosive Penn State offense heading into the 2017 Rose Bowl.
LA Live At The Rose Bowl And The Penn State Offense Scoring Touchdowns
-
Penn State Players Enjoy The Rose Bowl Activities While Still Heading To Practice
-
Blacknall and Bowen To Miss 2017 Rose Bowl Game For Penn State
-
Penn State defensive players
-
Nittany Lions Hope to Cap Magical Season With Rose Bowl Win
-
Nittany Lions Explain Second Half Success
-
-
“These are the things dreams are made of.” Parents Make Trip from Union County to See Son in Rose Bowl
-
Nittany Lions Confident, Not Overconfident For Rose Bowl
-
Penn State Fans Plan Trip to Rose Bowl
-
Penn State Football Team Heads to California
-
Penn State Players React to Rose Bowl Bid
-
-
Penn State California Dreaming To The Rose Bowl
-
Talkback 16: Back in Trouble, Military Greetings, Penn State
-
Jay Paterno Speaks to Scranton Crowd Ahead of Big 10 Championship Game