Holiday D.U.I. Crackdown in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG -- Siamsa on Main Street in Stroudsburg is gearing up to roar into 2017, 20's style.

It's all part of its big New Year's Eve bash.

"We have a DJ coming in, roaring 20 theme, hats, giveaways, champagne toast at midnight. It's going to be really fun," said Veronica Skoglund, Siamsa manager.

Before the fun and games begin, managers are taking into consideration fliers that were handed out by the Monroe County Detectives Office.

The signs remind people to drive sober, or get pulled over, as the holiday D.U.I. crackdown continues throughout the county.

"People come in, especially busy nights like that, people are driving, you don't know who is doing what," said Dave Maziarz, Siamsa bartender.

Bartenders tell us they have a big responsibility, especially on a night like New Year's Eve, to keep an eye out on those who may have had too much.

Dave Maziarz will be serving up drinks into the New Year. He's done it plenty of times before and knows glossy eyes and slurred speech means the person may have had too much.

"You just need to be careful of what you do and how much you serve someone but for the most part, everyone is pretty good," said Maziarz.

Just down the street is Jock 'N Jill's. The sports bar is also gearing up to host big crowds into the New Year.

Owner Berry Lynch tells Newswatch 16, he will have 11 bouncers throughout the bar and all of them are trained in "VIP," Visibly Intoxicated Patrons.

"We try to never let a patron leave who has had too much to drink. We try to get them something nonalcoholic and or something to eat. So the main thing is to come out, have fun, enjoy Main Street, this is a lot to do but get home safely," said Berry Lynch, Jock 'N Jills owner.

Holiday crackdown patrols will continue throughout New Year's weekend.