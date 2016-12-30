2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Hank Swantkowski, 53 Years Behind the Scenes

Posted 8:59 pm, December 30, 2016, by

Another long-time member of the WNEP family is retiring.

Hank’s the man behind the camera. Hank Swantkowski is retiring from our production department and has worked at station for 53 years!

Hank has done it all behind the scenes. A longtime audio operator, camera operator, director, and lighting technician, he started working here one month before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Hank has seen television broadcasts evolve from black and white, to now in HD.

In 2013, we celebrated Hank’s 50th anniversary at the news station. His experience is unmatched, while his kindness is unwavering

Hank’s legacy here at the station is unforgettable.

