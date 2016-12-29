Winter Weather Woes in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY -- Drivers slipping and sliding and snow plows hauling away inches of snow, it's pretty much how Thursday's winter day in the Poconos went.

Anthony Rivera told Newswatch 16, the roads were snow covered and slick on his commute to a grocery store in Mount Pocono, but he made it. "I got four wheel drive," Rivera said, "so I'm pretty good but I feel bad for the smaller cars. They should stay inside today. Definitely."

Drivers who took to the streets in the Poconos said it doesn't matter what kind of car you drive, when the snow comes this heavy and this fast, you always have to take precautions.

Off the street and in front of houses in Tobyhanna, snow throwers were going all over. Lilliana Jimenez broke out her new Christmas present for the occasion.

"So far it's going well. It's adjusting and it's a learning process. It's a lot quicker, we just move the cars over to get this done quicker. It seems to work pretty well," Jimenez said.

PennDOT officials are reminding drivers out on the roads to let plow drivers clear the way and not to follow close or try to pass any of the salt trucks or plows.