Winter Weather Snarls Traffic on I-80 in Monroe County

Posted 12:52 pm, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 12:50PM, December 29, 2016

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- An accident on Interstate 80 West near Blakeslee Thursday morning left drivers waiting at a standstill for hours.

According to State Police, the crash involved two tractor trailers.  No injuries were reported.

Some drivers made the most of the wait, including a family from North Dakota who made a snow man.

State Police warn drivers that when I-80 West in this part of Monroe County reopens to drive carefully because the roads are still slick and snow-covered.

 

 

  • les

    PennDOT should be on top of this snow, but yet again they are unprepared.
    Since we’re now paying the highest fuel tax in the country we deserve better. Travel in other snowy states – OH, NY, ME, NH and NA, to name a few. They could all teach PA a lesson.

