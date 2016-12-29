Winter Weather Snarls Traffic on I-80 in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- An accident on Interstate 80 West near Blakeslee Thursday morning left drivers waiting at a standstill for hours.

According to State Police, the crash involved two tractor trailers. No injuries were reported.

Some drivers made the most of the wait, including a family from North Dakota who made a snow man.

State Police warn drivers that when I-80 West in this part of Monroe County reopens to drive carefully because the roads are still slick and snow-covered.