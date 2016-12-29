2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage
School Closings & Delays

Thieves Break Into Luzerne County Target Through Roof

Posted 12:31 pm, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 01:33PM, December 29, 2016

WILKES-BARRE TWP. -- Police say two thieves broke into a Target store in Wilkes-Barre Township through the roof early Thursday morning.

Police say the two thieves cut through the roof of the Target store sometime between when the store closed last night and three in the morning.

Newswatch 16 was there this morning when a State Police van was parked in front of the store.

Police say they were inside investigating the burglary.

Employees discovered the break-in around three o'clock this morning. No merchandise was taken, but authorities found an ATM broken open. Some money was taken. Police don't know how much.

Police believe this crime could be connected to similar burglaries at Target stores in other states including Georgia and South Carolina

The Target in Wilkes-Barre Township opened around ten this morning, about two hours behind schedule.

The two thieves have not been caught.

Newswatch reached out to Target for comment, but have not heard back.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Liliana

    They only stole some ATM cash? That sounds like a lot of effort for a little return…but I suppose criminals don’t really think about these things in the practical sense…they’re to busy being criminal minded.

    Reply Report comment