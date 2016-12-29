Theives Target Target, Break in Through Roof in Wilkes-Barre Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- A Target in Luzerne County was closed part of Thursday morning as state police arrived and investigated the break in at the store near Wilkes-Barre.

Authorities are trying to find out if the break in is part of a possible burglary spree. Police believe thieves are targeting targets up and down the eastern seaboard.

Workers discovered a break-in had happened when they arrived for work around 3 a.m. on Thursday. Police say two thieves who were caught on surveillance video, cut through the roof to get into the store.

"I probably think mission impossible, actually! I mean, if they went on the roof and figured out how to do that, kind of a sophisticated thing," Birgit Berg of Mountain Top said.

No merchandise was taken, but authorities found a broken ATM, with money taken from it.

"It's just a shame that people have to be doing stuff like that, you know, there's no reason people should act like that towards each other," commented Brandon Chupka of Exeter.

The burglary could be connected to similar burglaries at Target stores in other states including Georgia and South Carolina, where the same thing happened.

In a statement, the company said,"Target is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our guests and team members. We are aware of this incident and are working with local law enforcement."

Wilkes-Barre Township police are still investigating and plan to work with other out-of-state police to find the thieves.