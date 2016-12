Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Scranton's sale of the Scranton Sewer authority is official.

Pennsylvania American water is the new owner of the Scranton Sewer Authority.

The price tag for the sewer authority was $195 million dollars.

According to Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright, the city's will receive $83 million dollars from that sale.

Scranton expected to make $96 million dollars from the Scranton Sewer Authority sale.