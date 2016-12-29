Popular Sub Shop Reopens in Berwick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK -- One popular sub & pizza shop in Columbia County has reopened after nearly a year and a half of renovations. For a little more than a week, Bob's Subs & Pizza shop on West 2nd Street in Berwick has quietly reopened.

Since then, word of mouth has spread and plenty of people are flocking to the restaurant. A formal grand re-opening is planned for sometime in January.

"I'm looking forward to having their hoagies," said Leo Long of Briar Creek as he waited in line. "They had good hoagies before so I'm expecting it to be the same way."

The shop is still going through the bumps and bruises of reopening. The empty fridge is in place for beer and the shop has run out of takeout menus multiple times since reopening.

"Well he's always made a great sub and he's been gone awhile and we're glad he's back," exclaimed Barb Ciampi of Berwick.

Bob's Subs & Pizza was only supposed to be closed for about two weeks for a face-lift to the restaurant. But two weeks of renovations turned into nearly a year and a half.

"It's been great," said Bob Phillips, the busy owner. "I feel blessed they remembered after a year and five months that we're still here."

"You kind of get tired of having to go to the mall and the travel," said Steve Felix of Berwick. You have a town with access to different things: good pizza, good sandwiches. It makes it so much more convenient and like I said, they have damn good food here."