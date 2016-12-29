Piazza Released from Prison On Unsecured Bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT -- A former Luzerne County official accused of threatening a state representative had that charge dropped Thursday, but only if he gets some counseling.

Leonard Piazza is accused of calling Representative Aaron Kaufer's office on Main Street in Luzerne Borough a few weeks ago, upset about being denied social security benefits and said quote, "Someone is going to die." He was accused of making terroristic threats.

But the state representative does not deal with social security benefits. That`s a federal issue. Still, Rep. Kaufer agreed to drop the terroristic threat charge if Piazza gets counseling.

"Everyone thought that that was the appropriate way to solve the case and I applaud everyone in reaching that resolution," said Frank Nocito, Piazza's Attorney.

Rep. Kaufer did not want to respond on camera because there's a harassment charge that is still being pressed. In a statement, he said he hopes Leonard Piazza gets the help he needs. Piazza was released from prison on an unsecured bail.