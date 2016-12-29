× Mother Being Investigated in Death of 9-Day-Old Infant

NANTICOKE — A woman locked up in Luzerne County on charges of domestic violence is also being investigated for the death of her infant daughter.

Nanticoke police told Newswatch 16 Sydney Simon’s nine-day-old baby girl died on in late November.

Officials were called to a home on East Union Street on the 20th of November after getting reports of an unresponsive child. The infant was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are waiting for test results before deciding if Simon should be charged with the baby’s death.