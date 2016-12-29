2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Man Threatens Woman with Rifle in Pottsville

Posted 5:13 pm, December 29, 2016

POTTSVILLE -- Police in Pottsville charged a man who they say pointed a rifle at his girlfriend during an argument late Wednesday night.

According to authorities,  James Ritter's nine-month-old child was in the home at the time of the incident.

Ritter got into a short standoff with police, causing neighbors to be evacuated from their home.

Ritter eventually gave himself up to authorities, exiting through the front door of his home.

No one was injured during the standoff in Schuylkill County.

Ritter has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, as well as other charges.

