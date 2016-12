Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- Two tractor-trailers skidded off a snowy, icy stretch Interstate 81 in part of Luzerne County Thursday morning.

The wreck happened on Interestate 81 South near the Hazleton exit at mile marker 143.

Neither of the tractor-trailers were badly damaged

Both drivers are okay after crews spent a couple of hours pulling the rigs from a ditch in Luzerne County.