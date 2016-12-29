I-80 East Reopens After Deadly Crash in Central PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION COUNTY -- Interstate 80 east in part of central Pennsylvania is back open after a deadly crash that had the road closed for most of the morning.

Two trucks tangled in a metal mass and one person is dead.

The highway was shut down since around midnight between the Williamsport/Interstate 180 West exit and the Lock Haven exit.

Crews worked throughout the morning to figure out what led up to the early morning crash.

State police say the crash happened around 12:30 this morning as two trucks were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. That's when one rig slammed into the back of the other rig.

Even with the detour and some wintry weather conditions, some truckers and drivers waited for Interstate 80 eastbound to reopen.

With today's cost of diesel and expenses, it doesn't make any sense for me to go 50 miles further to end up in the same place at the same time tomorrow morning. I can wait it out," said truck driver Dean Piper.

William Peters is traveling from Youngstown to Allentown to see his family. He says he noticed all the flashing lights and emergency crews ahead on the highway. He knew he had to get off the interstate.

Randy Moses, another driver stuck in the mess, was heading to new york. His advice: slow down.

Interstate 80 eastbound reopened about 10:30 Thursday morning. State police are investigating what caused the fatal crash on interstate 80.

