Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- A hospital in the Poconos will soon have a new name.

Pocono Medical Center in East Stroudsburg will soon become Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

The name change is part of the merger between Pocono Health System and Lehigh Valley Health Network.

A news conference is set for next to explain what the merger means for patients and workers at those medical centers in Monroe County.

The merger becomes official on January 1st.