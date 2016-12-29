× Deadly Crash Shuts Down Interstate 80 East in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A deadly crash Thursday morning has a major highway shut down in Union County.

The crash happened just after midnight Thursday near mile marker 203 on Interstate 80 east.

According to officials, at least one person is dead.

Interstate 80 east is closed between the interchange with Interstate 180 west, the Williamsport exit, and the Lock Haven exit.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

