HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- A crash has closed a busy road in Monroe County.

The incident involved two pick up trucks, and happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday along Business Route 209 in Hamilton Township.

A strip of 209, spanning both Hamilton Township and Stroud Township is closed while crews work to clear the wreck.

Officials haven't said if anyone was injured or when Business Route 209 is expected to re-open.