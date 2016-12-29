Court Papers: Scranton Police Officer Cited by Game Commission

SCRANTON -- A Scranton police officer is in trouble for a deer he shot during rifle deer season in Lackawanna County.
According to court papers Patrolman Anthony Gieda was cited by the game commission.
Authorities say Gieda shot a doe in Ransom Township without the proper doe license.
Gieda allegedly shot the deer too close to a home or residence, then dumped the carcass in a cemetery.
There has been no word on what punishment Officer Gieda could face.
41.408969 -75.662412
It’s not too much to expect that those who are entrusted to uphold the law, also follow it.