Court Papers: Scranton Police Officer Cited by Game Commission

Posted 5:13 pm, December 29, 2016, by

SCRANTON -- A Scranton police officer is in trouble for a deer he shot during rifle deer season in Lackawanna County.

According to court papers Patrolman Anthony Gieda was cited by the game commission.

Authorities say Gieda shot a doe in Ransom Township without the proper doe license.

Gieda allegedly shot the deer too close to a home or residence, then dumped the carcass in a cemetery.

There has been no word on what punishment Officer Gieda could face.

