Call for Care at Washburn Street Cemetary

SCRANTON -- There are hundreds of graves at the Washburn Street Cemetery in Scranton.

Some grave sites though are a little hard to find, and dozens of them have toppled tombstones. Some of the tombstones are even pinned under a massive tree trunk in the cemetery.

Carrie Chase's grandparents are buried at the Washburn Cemetery. "I left there yesterday and I was in tears. I had my son with me and I was in tears," she told Newswatch 16. Chase is concerned about the lack of care there, and how it is possibly made the site a target for vandals and thieves.

"My grandfather served in the war, and his flag has been taken I don't know how many times. My grandmother's brass vase has been stolen twice now," Chase said.

Scranton police say they have had reports over the years of items stolen at the cemetery and some vandalism. Chase asked the caretaker to put a gate at the cemetery's entrance or install a camera to deter the vandalism. "He basically said there is no money for that to be funded, for that to be put up."

Chase's pleading with the owner to find the money to take better care of this property and add some security measure.

"It's hard enough when you have to go see a loved one, that they were close to and it's emotional. But when you go see a loved one, and there grave is desecrated..."

Newswatch 16 has made several attempts to reach the owner and caretaker of the cemetery, but have not received a response.