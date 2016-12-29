2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Blacknall and Bowen To Miss 2017 Rose Bowl Game For Penn State

Posted 6:27 pm, December 29, 2016

Penn State announced on Tuesday that starting wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and starting linebacker Manny Bowen will miss the 2017 Rose Bowl game against USC. They we're suspended by head coach James Franklin for violating team rules.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

