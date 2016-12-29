Blacknall and Bowen To Miss 2017 Rose Bowl Game For Penn State

Penn State announced on Tuesday that starting wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and starting linebacker Manny Bowen will miss the 2017 Rose Bowl game against USC. They we're suspended by head coach James Franklin for violating team rules.
