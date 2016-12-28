This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Some of our favorite fishing stories of 2016

Posted 9:00 am, December 28, 2016

Coming up this week, we'll take a look at some of our favorite fishing stories of 2016.  We'll wet a line on the opening day of the trout season at Harveys lake with Casey Magargle, take a close up look at the green drake hatch in Weikert with Bruce Fisher of Penns Creek Anger, and we'll finish the show on the Delaware river with Rusty Held during the annual shad migration.

