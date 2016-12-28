Stroudsburg Area School District Pushes Back Strike Date

Posted 10:17 pm, December 28, 2016, by
on_strike_generic

The Stroudsburg Area School District Administration has postponed its impending teachers’ strike following productive discussions, according to the school district’s website.

Teachers in the district were set to hit picket lines January 3, but the Stroudsburg Area Education Association has since pushed back the strike date to February 6. The teachers’ association decided to postpone the work stoppage to allow for more time to reach an agreement.

Stroudsburg Area teachers have been working without a contract since June 2015.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

