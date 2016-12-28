Scranton wins semifinal game at Lynett

Posted 6:41 pm, December 28, 2016, by

Scranton had their offense working in the win over Holy Cross in the Lynett semifinals. The Knights play Scranton Prep in Thursday's final.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

