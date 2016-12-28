One Dead after Fiery Crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- Interstate 80 is closed after a fiery crash left one dead in Carbon County.

Interstate 80 east near Hickory Run State Park is closed and a three-mile detour is in place from exits 274 (Hickory Run State Park exit) to 277 (Lake Harmony exit) after that deadly crash Wednesday morning.

Investigators say at least one person died when two tractor trailers collided and caught fire around 1:30 a.m.

One truck was hauling meat products and the other was carrying lumber.

One of the drivers died while the other had to be taken to a nearby hospital

Reconstruction crews are currently on the scene trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

"The reports are that it immediately burst into flames the first arriving units found one driver in the vehicle trapped in the burning vehicle they couldn't get close to it," said Lake Harmony Fire Chief Ralph Lennon.

There's no estimate of when Interstate 80 east near Hickory Run State Park could re-open.