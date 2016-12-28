New Year’s Eve Plans Underway in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- We all grapple with the decision to either stay in or go out on New Year's Eve.

"I'm staying in cause I'm not drinking this year, I'm gonna try to not drink for 10 years," one man said.

"We're going out! We're going to the meeting house in Drums!" said a woman on Public Square.

Pizza places like Frank's on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre hope people do stay in so they can deliver them hot, tasty food.

"We have deliveries coming in and out, some people want them for the same time, so we need to make sure we have enough drivers. Deliveries are crazy, it's just cause we want to make sure everyone has their food and it's right," said Moyra Dieso, a pizza delivery driver.

But at Rodano's on Public Square, workers are expecting a big crowd to come out and hit the bar and dance area.

"Oh, definitely, we have to bring in a lot! I think we're gonna pick it up now, we fill a van full...We order a lot of alcohol," said Gina Bevan, a manager there.

Bar goers say people need to out and party on New Year's Eve. But it's also important to plan how to get home. Nina Deitos of Drums has her future husband as her designated driver.

"My better half, my fiance doesn't drink, so I always do!" she said.

For those who may need a ride Saturday night, Burgit City Taxi will have its full fleet out on the roads.

"We want to serve the community, make sure no body is drinking and driving and everybody get home safe," said Lamont Banks, a taxi driver.