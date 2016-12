× Monroe County Man Faces Theft, Fraud Charges

TOBYHANNA TWP. — A man faces theft and fraud charges in Monroe County.

Leonid Krylov from Tobyhanna Township is accused of using several businesses he owned to illegally obtain more than $200,000 in goods, services and cash from nine other businesses in Monroe County.

Investigators say Krylov also used his businesses to issue checks on closed accounts.

Krylov is free on bail in Monroe County.