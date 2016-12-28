Mid Valley met Carbondale in the boys finals of the Pete Turonis Tournament. Spartans won 56-52 in OT.
Mid Valley vs Carbondale boys basketball
-
Mid Valley Boys Top Valley View 58-39
-
Meyers Boys Handle Mid Valley 58-38
-
Mid Valley Boys Beat West Scranton 52-46
-
Carbondale at Old Forge
-
High School Football: Week 2 Schedule 2016
-
-
Mid Valley Girls Tops Valley View 45-29
-
Mid Valley vs Dunmore preps
-
Mid Valley vs Dunmore
-
GAR Boys Open Season With Win Over Delaware Valley
-
Williams Valley vs Pine Grove
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #7 2016
-
High School Football Schedule for 10/21/2016
-
High School Football Schedule for WEEK #6 2016