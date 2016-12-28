Cameras Needed at Park and Ride in Monroe County?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- There are still cars sitting in the Carriage Square Shopping Center in Tobyhanna, with slashed tires and broken windows.

There is still someone who hasn`t returned from their trip to New York. They have yet to find out vandals damaged their car and about a dozen others at a Martz Park and Ride in the Shopping Center.

"It does look like possibly a baseball bat was used. Certainly we ask that anybody who may have information or may have seen something to please give the Pocono Mountain Regional Police a call," said Chief Christopher Wagner with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police.

At this point, the police department has little to go on. The shopping center, where the park and ride is located, does not have surveillance cameras in the lot.

Police hope that changes especially since this isn't the first time vandals have hit this lot.

"It acts as a deterrent and in cases like this it helps us to resolve the case a lot quicker than normal," the Chief added.

Martz buses lease space from the shopping center for its 'Park & Ride' and says the bus company wouldn't be able to put up cameras. That would be something for the shopping center's owner to do.

The owner of the shopping , Spring Hill Realty, has not responded to calls about increased security.

Until something more is done though, some people won't be parking here.

"I might just have my wife drop me off," said John Irwin of Tobyhanna.

Police say if you have to park in this lot or leave your car in any lot without cameras, your best bet is to park directly under a well lit area or near the street.

Vandals tend to avoid the parts of the lots that are the most visible.