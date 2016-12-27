Car Dealerships Bring Big Savings with Year-End Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It's almost a New Year, and if you are in the market for a new car this week may be the time to buy.

"The sales are absolutely incredible here at the Toyota of Scranton. We have the year-end model-year clearance. We also have Toyotathon, which is Toyota`s big promotion for the year. It`s really putting customers in a great position," said Matthew Roecker of Toyota of Scranton.

Car dealerships, like Toyota of Scranton know this week will be one of the busiest. Customers flock to the dealerships seeking one of the biggest sales of the year.

Manufacturers are trying to meet end-of-year sales goals, so they offer incentives, promotions and rebates.

Meanwhile, car dealerships want to get last year's models off the lot and make room for the new models coming in.

"This week is our busiest single week of the year. We will sell 160 cars to 185 cars. We normally sell 92 cars a week. It translates to 60% of our December business will occur in these next seven days," said Roecker.

Jerry Dreater is one of the nearly two hundred people who will likely buy a new car from the dealership this week. He saw bunch of advertisement on car sales saying 'this is the week to buy', but he was skeptical.

"I said, 'I`ll stop down and see what they have to offer.' We met with a sales person and he saved me over a hundred dollars a month on my payments. I can`t believe it," Dreater told Newswatch 16.

Dreater upgraded his current lease to a 2017 Toyota Hylander.

"This is the place to come and the time to come. You can`t go wrong, you`d be surprised."