Riverside welcomed West Scranton for the Taylor Lions boys basketball title. Invaders hung on for a 35-30 win.
West Scranton vs Riverside Boys Basketball
-
Mid Valley Boys Beat West Scranton 52-46
-
Riverside Boys Beat Susquehanna 63-41
-
Scranton Prep Boys Handle WVW 83-66
-
Abington Heights Runs Past Riverside 56-29
-
Scranton Prep Boys Survive Meyers 77-65
-
-
Scranton Prep Boys Beat Williamsport 68-64 in Marquee Matchup
-
Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Team Excited to Play
-
Pocono Mountain West Loaded With Potential
-
Scranton vs Holy Cross Lynett boys basketball
-
Dunmore vs Scranton Prep Lynett Boys Basketball
-
-
Crestwood Girls Win At Riverside 55-35
-
West Blows Out East in the Poconos
-
High School Football: Week 2 Schedule 2016