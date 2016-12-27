Vehicle Vandals Cause Damage in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA -- Police are looking for the vandals who caused damage to several vehicles in the Poconos.

Numerous vehicles parked in a Martz Bus commuter parking lot at the Carriage Square Shopping Center in Tobyhanna had their windows busted out and their tires slashed.

The people who park in the lot say they commute daily to work in New York City and this is what they returned home to find.

"It's ridiculous. Honestly, like I don't know if it's a bunch of kids or something like that, but it's not worth it, like doing this to other people's cars," Erin Simangan of Tobyhanna said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pocono Mountain Regional Police.