Taking Advantage of the Unseasonably Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The sun was shining strong and we are just shy of record breaking temperatures for this time of the year. The unseasonably warm weather had many outside, enjoying the day.

"Oh, this kind of weather gets people out. In fact, I just bought a dozen of donuts and took them up to the veterinarian," said Tom Galella of Scranton.

After Galella treated his dog's veterinarian to a dozen donuts, he did what quite a few people in Scranton did today.

"We are out cleaning the jeep today, because it's a really nice day and the weather has just been bad lately. It's been really cold and the salt from all the trucks," said Brandon Bouton of Scranton.

Wizard's Car Wash on Moosic Street in Scranton saw back to back customers, non-stop, for hours.

"It's alot more busy than it typically is on a tuesday. I can tell you that much. I don't think anyone expected this," said Corey Nauton with Wizard's Car Wash.

For many this is the first time in weeks that it's been warm enough to clean the car and it's also just another way to get outside and enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.