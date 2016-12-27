Scranton vs Holy Cross Lynett boys basketball

Posted 10:42 pm, December 27, 2016, by

Scranton and Holy Cross met in the first game of the Lynett Boys Basketball Tournament.  Ky'ron Harbin scored 22 points as the Knights rolled to a 66-48.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s