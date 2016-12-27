Scranton Prep used a strong defense, and a strong second half to pull away from Abington Heights to advance to the finals of the Lynett Basketball Tournament. The Classics won 46-35.
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights Girls Lynett
-
Abington Heights ready for North Pocono
-
Scranton Prep Defeats Abington Heights 3-2 in Girls Tennis
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/18 and 11/19
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #7 2016
-
Abington Heights Tops Holy Cross in Season Opener
-
-
Abington Heights Boys Win At Holy Redeemer 62-29
-
Abington Heights vs Dunmore boys basketball
-
Abington Heights vs West Scranton
-
Abington Heights basketball
-
High School Football Schedule For Playoff Week #2 11-11-2016
-
-
Abington Heights Runs Past Riverside 56-29
-
Williamsport vs Abington Heights Boys Basketball
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/4/2016