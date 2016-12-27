Robbery Closes Bank in Luzerne County

Posted 12:28 pm, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 12:27PM, December 27, 2016

KINGSTON -- Another bank robbery in our area, this time in Luzerne County.

The robbery took place around ten o'clock ten this morning at the NBT Bank branch on Market Street in Kingston.

Police say the robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. No word if the man had a weapon. No one was hurt.

Officers have not said how much money the robber got away with.

The NBT Bank branch in Kingston is closed today.

