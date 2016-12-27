Penn State Football Team Heads to California

Posted 6:59 am, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 06:58AM, December 27, 2016

Penn State players, coaches, and staff took buses from State College and headed south to Harrisburg International Airport on Monday.

From there, it was a long jet flight to southern California.

It will be a few days of practice before Penn State plays Southern California in the January 2nd Rose Bowl.

There will be time for fun. Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda has his credit card ready to do a little shopping.

He said, "I forgot the name of the shopping center, it's like 3rd street something, I forgot what it's called. I want to go on that shopping center, do some shopping, take in the Cali. air. It's going to be nice, can't wait."

Cabinda shouldn't over-do the shopping. Vegas odds makers have installed Southern California as a six-point favorite.

Newswatch 16 will have two crews in Pasadena for the January 2nd's game.

Plus, there will be a special preview broadcast on New Year's Day at 5:30 p.m.

