PAXINOS -- Fire closed a plant in Northumberland County for the rest of the day.

Firefighters were called to Polar Tech Industries in Paxinos around seven this morning.

The company makes styrofoam containers.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the plant, but they are not sure yet what caused it.

The fire affected operations, so the facility is shut down for now.

No one was hurt in the fire in Northumberland County.