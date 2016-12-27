Man Starts GoFundMe Page to ‘Protect Betty White From 2016’

Posted 10:21 pm, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 10:20PM, December 27, 2016
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actress Betty White attends Betty "White Out" Tour with the Lifeline Program at the Los Angeles Zoo on December 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actress Betty White attends Betty "White Out" Tour with the Lifeline Program at the Los Angeles Zoo on December 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian To/Getty Images for The Lifeline Program)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — 2016 has been a rough year in celebrity deaths. As the year comes to an end, a South Carolina man is hoping to keep the legendary Betty White safe until the New Year.

Demetrios Hrysikos set up the GoFundMe page on Tuesday afternoon and has already raised over $500. Hrysikos is hoping to raise $2,000.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017,” Hrysikos wrote on the page.

Hrysikos says that if the 94-year-old doesn’t want his protection, he will donate the money to Spartanburg Little Theater in South Carolina to “help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left us this year.”

White’s fans have taken to social media over recent days wanting to make sure she’s safe from 2016.

White turns 95 on January 17.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s