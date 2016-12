× Man Locked Up after Standoff in Hazleton

HAZLETON — A standoff in Hazleton ended with a man behind bars.

Police say Eric McAdams barricaded himself and two women inside a home on Muir Avenue around 7:30 Monday night, and threatened to shoot.

Authorities were able to get the man to surrender without anyone getting hurt.

He’s locked up on assault and endangerment charges in Luzerne County.