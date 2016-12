Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECKVILLE -- Emergency responders rescued an 80-year-old man who was pinned under his vehicle Tuesday in Lackawanna County.

Police were called to Josephine Street in Peckville around 11 a.m..

Officials found the man's leg trapped under his car in the driveway of his home.

Responders were able to free the man, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.