EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP — A man was badly burned on most of his body when fire scorched his home in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say Tom Purcell, 76, was rushed to the hospital after flames tore through the place on Summer Valley Road near New Ringgold on Monday.

A dog died in the fire.

A state police fire marshal is investigating a cause.