Jewish Community Center in Wilkes-Barre Celebrates Hanukkah

WILKES-BARRE - The Jewish Community in Luzerne County celebrated Hanukkah Tuesday.

The center in Wilkes-Barre held a buffet.

Before that, there was a ceremonial torch run from Kingston which began just after 5 Tuesday evening. The runners traveled across the Market Street Bridge and ended up at the JCC. The run is an annual tradition that’s been happening for roughly 50 years. It originated in Israel in 1940.

That`s when young men would run to distant cities to light public menorahs. And that's what happened at the JCC when the runners arrived there. The runners then lit the menorah in front of the community center.

“I do this every year. I started three years ago and I decided to show the community what the jewish people can do,” said Zeke Berger.