Fans React to Carrie Fisher's Death

WILLIAMSPORT–People lined up outside Carmike Cinemas in Williamsport to see Rogue One, the latest movie in the Star Wars franchise. But many of these fans walked into the theater with heavy hearts. They had just found out that Carrie Fisher, also known as “Princess Leia”, died at the age of 60.

“It’s a hard thing to swallow,” John Bennett said.

On Friday, Fisher had a heart attack while on a plane and had been in the hospital ever since.

Recent reports had Carrie Fisher’s health listed as much better. That’s why the news came as such a surprise to her fans.

“I was surprised. I thought it must’ve been a lot more traumatic than what I thought,” Barbara Kreitz said.

“I was taken aback. I knew about the heart attack. One always hopes that one will pull out,” Andy Winiarczyk said.

Carrie Fisher became a household name in 1977 when she starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movie. Since went on to star in three more Star Wars movies, and filmed scenes for a fifth, set to be released next year.

“She was kind-of the first woman hero. Instead of being the helpless victim, she was able to kind-of carry it herself,” Bennett said.

“She was special. In the first three movies she was really good. Couldn’t have been done without her. She fit into the roles so well,” Skip Kreitz said.

Carrie Fisher’s death is the latest loss to the Hollywood community, which has seen several actors, actresses and musicians pass away in 2016. Carrie Fisher was also an author and mental health advocate. Fisher was 60-years-old.