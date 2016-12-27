Celebrating New Years Eve in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- Thousands of people will be splashing into 2017 this weekend at Kalahari Resort near Mount Pocono.

This will be the second New Years Eve at this gigantic indoor water park and resort.There are plenty of parties planned for both guests and locals who need something to do.

"I think it's nice to get everyone together, have fun, enjoy the new year. It will be good," said Bernice Hudley, Brooklyn.

With just a few more days to go, workers have already started getting the ballrooms set up and ready to go.

Tables and chairs in the ballrooms are empty, but resort managers say hundreds will come to ring in the new year.

"On New Years Eve itself we have a great big party set up in the ballroom. Starting at 5 p.m. we have a lot of food and all different stations in it. Then at 9 p.m., we have a pop music party for the younger crowd and a jazz music duo that will be playing as well."

"It's a great idea. Safe and a lot of fun and you can do it will your family. Sounds good to me," said Carol Rebin, Media.

In addition to the guests celebrating the new year, Kalahari Resort also has its own celebrating to do. Come March, the new hotel wing will open and so will the water park expansion.

More than 500 additional hotel rooms and another section of water park will be open for public use ahead of schedule.

Guests are anxiously awaiting the finished product.

Many like Bernice Hudley, from Brooklyn, New York plan to come back and check it out when it's all finished.

"It's big and it's nice. We've been to other water parks so we figured we'd try this one out also. But we will be back when they finish the second part next year," said Hudley.

If you'd like more information on Kalahari's New Years Eve celebration, tickets and prices as well as a layout for the expansion, click here.