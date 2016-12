× Armed Robbery at Gas Station in Susquehanna County

LENOX TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Susquehanna County.

It happened at the Pump N Pantry on Route 92 near Lenox after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers say a man wearing a black skull design mask demanded money and then took off.

State police did not say how much the crook got away with during Tuesday morning’s armed robbery in Susquehanna County.