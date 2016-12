× Two Men Burglarize Home, Assault Woman Inside

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for two men accused of burglarizing a home and assaulting the woman inside.

Officers tell us the 21-year-old victim found two men inside her home on North Empire Court when she returned home around 5:30 Sunday morning.

She told police one of the suspects held her down, while the other damaged the place.

Wilkes-Barre police do not believe anything was stolen from the home.