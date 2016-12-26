× Son’s Health Becomes Christmas Gift for Parents

CRAWFORD TOWNSHIP — Christmas at the Zandory home near Jersey Shore was different this year.

“Our whole world has kind of been turned upside down,” said Steve Zandory.

In September, Steve’s 18-year-old son, Hunter, started his freshman year at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg.

“I was really enjoying my first few weeks there,” Hunter commented.

Hunter was on the wrestling team at school. He was at a pre-season practice when he landed on his neck and injured his spine.

“Instantly I was paralyzed. I couldn’t move my lower body at all,” Hunter told Newswatch 16.

One 16th of an inch more and his spinal chord could have been severed. Hunter was alive, but the doctor’s didn’t know if he would ever fully recover.

It’s why this Christmas, the family’s most treasured gift wasn’t under the tree.

Hunter is walking again.

“Walking is kind of- I mean I can walk without the walker, just slow,” said Hunter.

Three months after his accident, Hunter is home. He has some feeling back in his legs and hands, and can even walk short distances.

“We’re closer as a family now. More spiritual. It’s been a good experience you learn to appreciate what you have,” said Hunter’s father.

Hunter’s health has improved so much so fast thanks to intense physical therapy.

If you would like to help the Zandory family with medical expenses, click here.