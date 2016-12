Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- The crowds weren't too bad Monday morning near Stroudsburg.

Newswatch 16 found a people taking advantage of deals at Old Navy and Best Buy.

One man making a return said the lack of a line was refreshing.

"I was pleasantly surprised there was parking. I went in the store, it was not very busy. The staff was very very helpful. Did my return, the exchange actually for size, and I'm out the door actually in 15 minutes," said William Searfoss.